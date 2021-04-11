Don’t be fooled by this stock market’s newest magic trick
- A quirk in the calendar just did some heavy lifting, causing the market declines from early last year to disappear from a key fund-manager benchmark.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Fund returns have just taken some of the biggest, fastest swings in history—and could mislead investors who aren’t paying attention.
At the end of February, 40 mutual funds reported total returns of at least 100% over the prior 12 months, according to Morningstar. Among exchange-traded funds, 59 had one-year returns greater than 100% at the end of February; one month later, according to FactSet, 218 did.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.