Expert Views: Don't expect fantastic returns from small cap segment going forward, says Jimeet Modi of SAMCO Securities
Jimeet Modi, Founder of SAMCO Securities doesn’t expect fantastic returns from small cap segment going forward. There could be some upside in the smallcap space but at this point in time, the risk-reward and the margin of safety are adverse and on the negative side, Modi added.
Jimeet Modi, Founder of SAMCO Securities doesn’t expect fantastic returns from the small cap segment going forward. There could be some upside in the smallcap space but at this point in time, the risk-reward and the margin of safety are adverse and on the negative side, Modi said in an interview with MintGenie. Furthermore, the expert noted that volatility is likely to shoot up as we enter the high-octane voting periods for General elections.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started