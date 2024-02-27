Don't fall for social media stock scams, warns SEBI
The markets regulator noted that fraudsters are luring victims through online trading courses, seminars, and mentorship programs related to the stock market.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 26 issued a warning alerting investors about deceptive trading platforms falsely claiming to provide stock market access to Indians through the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) route.
