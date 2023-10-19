Don't go overboard on equities, suggests Bandhan MF; recommends this strategy
Bandhan Mutual Fund (MF) advised investors that it is not the time to go overboard on equities due to high valuations.
Indian markets have been very volatile in the month of October on the back of the escalating Middle-Eastern conflict, rising US bond yields, and increasing oil prices. If these tensions extend, investors fear that it will lead to the US Federal Reserve keeping rate higher for a longer time thus putting pressure on the rupee and hurting foreign investor inflows in India. Investors are now moving more towards safe haven investments like gold and the dollar. The benchmark Nifty index is muted but in the red for the current month.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started