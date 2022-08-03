Don’t try to have a perfect vacation. Have a relaxing one instead

Giving your brain a change from its normal routine will allow you to derive longer-lasting psychological benefits, says Dr. Bufka, who works at the American Psychological Association. For most of us, that means doing something memorable. We probably won’t remember watching Netflix in a hotel room, but memories of a satisfying hike or a thrilling trip to the top of the Eiffel Tower can help carry us through stressful times in our day-to-day lives back home.