Don’t try to have a perfect vacation. Have a relaxing one instead
- How to use your summer vacation to access your inner calm
If you’ve ever felt like you needed a vacation from your vacation, you’re not alone.
Vacations help us disconnect, physically and mentally, from everyday stressors. But lately, psychologists say they’re hearing from more patients feeling anxious ahead of long-awaited gatherings or trips with friends and family. Part of the reason, they say, is logistics—the flight cancellations, lost luggage, long airport lines and skyrocketing hotel prices that have marked travel this season.
And lingering worries about Covid-19 exposure and disruptions add to the stress, psychologists say.
Some 27% of travelers reported “more than moderate" anxiety about the virus on a recent trip, according to a May survey from market-research firm Destination Analysts, up from 19% of travelers surveyed the month prior, a shift that loosely tracks the rise of the BA.5 virus variant.
The heightened anxiety can in some cases cancel out the benefits of vacations. Here are some strategies that psychologists recommend to get the most out of your next trip.
Pick the right kind of trip
The ideal stress-reducing trip breaks our everyday routine but isn’t so far outside our comfort zone that it feels scary, says Lynn Bufka, a psychologist who focuses on anxiety and stress.
Giving your brain a change from its normal routine will allow you to derive longer-lasting psychological benefits, says Dr. Bufka, who works at the American Psychological Association. For most of us, that means doing something memorable. We probably won’t remember watching Netflix in a hotel room, but memories of a satisfying hike or a thrilling trip to the top of the Eiffel Tower can help carry us through stressful times in our day-to-day lives back home.
“What we take from vacations are memories and experiences that give us a little escape when we’re overwhelmed," she says. “It’s less about, ‘I bought this,’ and more about, ‘I saw the world differently.’ "
Ignore expectations
Avoid deferring to what you think you should be doing and plan a vacation that works for you.
Trust your gut and gravitate toward experiences that seem most enjoyable when you imagine them, says Dr. Bufka. For one person, a long day on the beach reading is best, while anothercomes alive thinking about exploring local culture. Those who are uncomfortable in large crowds, for example, might want to avoid a jam-packed flea market, but might benefit from visiting a local coffee shop, says Dr. Bufka.
“A lot of stress comes when we’re not meeting our own or others’ expectations," she says.
Set boundaries around work
A good vacation begins with a solid out-of-office plan. Let bosses, clients and employees know you are unavailable during time off—and who will cover for you.
If going completely off the grid is more stressful for you than doing contained, small amounts of work throughout the trip, then schedule a short chunk of time for those tasks each day. For instance, you may want to check email at certain preset times.
Craig Montz, a father of three and manager at a construction firm in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, says he tried a new tactic on a family trip to Disney World last fall. He left his work phone at the hotel during the day but gave a few employees his personal cellphone number just in case.
“The fact that they weren’t calling my personal phone also helped reduce the stress, because, hey, it’s not a big enough emergency if they didn’t call me personally," says Mr. Montz.
Identify a timeout space
Stressful moments are bound to arise on vacation no matter your plans.
Many travelers have gotten rusty at navigating conflicts and problems that pop up on trips, whether it’s a canceled flight or tension with family or friends, says clinical psychologist JoAnne Pedro-Carroll.
One stress-reducing tactic she advises: Go outside or sit near a window with a view of nature. Just 10 minutes of sitting or walking in nature can decrease a person’s heart rate, blood pressure and cortisol levels, as well as self-reported stress levels, according to Don Rakow and Gen Meredith, co-lead authors of a 2020 study about the connection between mental health and nature. If you’re in a busy area or can’t get outside, find a private indoor space where you can zone out from the stress for a moment.
Emma Ehrenzeller, a hypnotist and life coach in Raleigh, N.C., recently embarked on her first family trip since before the pandemic. Her group—six people, three dogs—packed into a three-bedroom house.
She took short trips to the bathroom to practice deep breathing when she felt overwhelmed and meditated each morning. There is often pressure for a vacation to feel like sunshine and rainbows, she says, but it can be stressful.
“The first thing I do for myself is acknowledge that stress can come at this time, and that’s OK."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text