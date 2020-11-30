Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >DoorDash aims for up to $27 billion valuation in IPO
FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in New York. DoorDash Inc. is planning to sell its stock to the public, capitalizing on the growing trend of consumers embracing app-based deliveries as much of the world stays home during the pandemic. The company filed papers signaling its intent for initial public offering Friday, Nov. 13. (AP Photo)

DoorDash aims for up to $27 billion valuation in IPO

1 min read . 07:10 PM IST Anirban Sen , Noor Zainab Hussain , Reuters

SoftBank-backed DoorDash plans to sell 33 million shares priced between $75 and $85 apiece

BENGALURU : Food delivery startup DoorDash Inc is aiming to raise up to $2.8 billion at a valuation of $27 billion in its initial public offering, setting the stage for one of the most high-profile stock market debuts of the year.

Food delivery startup DoorDash Inc is aiming to raise up to $2.8 billion at a valuation of $27 billion in its initial public offering, setting the stage for one of the most high-profile stock market debuts of the year.

SoftBank-backed DoorDash plans to sell 33 million shares priced between $75 and $85 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday, as it looks to take advantage of a boom in US capital markets.

SoftBank-backed DoorDash plans to sell 33 million shares priced between $75 and $85 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday, as it looks to take advantage of a boom in US capital markets.

DoorDash and rivals Uber Eats, GrubHub Inc and Postmates Inc have benefited from a surge in demand for food delivery services due to widespread COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company reported a surge in revenue growth in 2020 and a quarterly profit for the first time, it said in an IPO filing earlier this month.

DoorDash's listing adds to a blockbuster year for IPOs, as companies capitalize on a stock market rally in the second half of the year, fueled by stimulus money as well as increasing hopes of an effective vaccine to end the pandemic.

Silicon Valley-based Doordash, which plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'DASH', had confidentially filed for an IPO in February.

