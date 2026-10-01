Double delight Tech Mahindra shareholders: Bonus issue and dividend amount this Diwali season - check board meeting date

Tech Mahindra share price will remain in focus on Thursday, 1 October, after the company said that board will consider interim dividend for FY27 and a bonus share issue at its meeting next month.

The board will also review and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. The company said the results will be considered and declared on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

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In an exchange filing, the company said, “We hereby inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 15October 2026 and Friday, 16 October 2026, to inter-alia, consider and approve the following: Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2026, proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2026-27; proposal for Issue of Bonus Shares.”

Tech Mahindra bonus issue details The company is yet to roll out the details of the upcoming bonus issue. This marks the first time since March 2015 that the company will issue bonus shares to its shareholders. In its previous bonus issue, the IT services company had allotted one bonus share for every one share held by its shareholders.

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Tech Mahindra interim dividend FY27 The company is yet to disclose the details regarding the upcoming dividend for FY27.

Tech Mahindra has maintained a consistent track record of rewarding shareholders through dividends, with the ₹36 per share payout announced in July marking its highest-ever dividend.

Over the past three years, the IT major has distributed a total of ₹168 per share in dividends. This includes interim dividends of ₹15 per share each in October 2025 and October 2024, along with final dividends of ₹30 per share in 2025, ₹28 in 2024 and ₹32 in 2023.

Tech Mahindra Q2 results FY27 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities forecasts 1.6% QoQ growth driven by the contribution from the Orange deal and the ramp-up of strong deal wins of the earlier quarter. This will be partly offset by a decline in Pininfarina revenues after a large program was delivered in 1Q.

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“We expect steady EBIT margins, as the benefit of rupee depreciation and efficiencies is offset by an 80 bps headwind from wage revision. We expect a forex loss of US$25 mn for the quarter. We forecast net new deal wins around US$0.9 bn, lower than the preceding three quarters but a healthy 10% growth on yoy comparison,” the brokerage firm said in a note.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.