Dow drops nearly 2% as global stocks slide, oil prices surge on Middle East tensions

A worldwide sell-off for stocks is slamming onto Wall Street Tuesday, and oil prices are leaping even higher as worries rise that the war with Iran is widening and may do more sustained damage to the global economy than feared.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 dropped 1.8% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 907 points, or 1.9%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 2.1% lower.

It was just a day ago that U.S. stocks opened with sharp losses, only to recover all of them and end the day with slight gains. But that was with the caveat that oil prices did not jump too high, like to more than $100 per barrel.

On Tuesday, oil prices got closer to that mark and raised more alarms. The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, leaped another 8.2% to $84.14. It was sitting near $70 less than a week ago. A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude, meanwhile, rose 8% to $76.92.

Advertisement

Oil prices made the leap as Iran struck the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia, part of a widening of targets that also includes areas critical to the world’s oil and natural gas production. Worries are particularly high about what will happen to the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran, a narrow passageway where roughly a fifth of the world’s oil passes.

Making things uncertain for markets are rising questions about how long this war may continue.

Strikes by the United States and Israel have already killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but President Donald Trump has suggested that fighting may continue for weeks.

Late Monday night, Trump said on his social media network, “Wars can be fought ‘forever,’ and very successfully” with the supply of munitions that the United States possesses.

Advertisement

The jump for oil prices will worsen inflation, which is already too high for nearly everyone, and put more pressure on U.S. households and businesses by raising bills for gasoline and to ship products. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. jumped 11 cents overnight to about $3.11, according to data from motor club AAA.

That has the damage in stock markets so far centering on companies and countries that use a lot of oil, natural gas and other petroleum-based fuels.

In South Korea, a big energy importer, the Kospi stock index plunged 7.2% for its worst day since two summers ago as markets reopened after a holiday on Monday. It had been setting records recently.

Advertisement

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 3.1%, even as analysts say Japan has a sizable stockpile of energy lasting more than 200 days.

On Wall Street, airlines continued to sink on worries about rising fuel bills. The war has also led to canceled flights and stranded passengers.

United Airlines fell 4.1%, American Airlines sank 4% and Delta Air Lines dropped 3%.

In the bond market, Treasury yields climbed more as worries rose further about inflation worsening. The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 4.10% from 4.05% late Monday and from just 3.97% on Friday.

Higher yields can mean more expensive loans for U.S. households and businesses, for everything from mortgages to bond issuances.