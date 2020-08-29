Dow erases 2020 losses with 161-point pop

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have notched five straight weeks of gains, with the broad index on track for its best August since 1986 — it’s up nearly 7.2 percent with one trading day left. Improving labor data and moves toward looser monetary policy by the Federal Reserve helped usher in a week of milestones on Wall Street, even as the wait continues for a coronavirus vaccine or treatment, and the threat of a second wave of infections looms over the economic recovery.