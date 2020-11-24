Dow eyes 30,000 with 350-point jump as Biden White House transition starts

Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty, while Tesla surged 3.3% to cross $500 billion in market capitalization for the first time.

At 10 am ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 350 points, or 1.15%, to 29,933.02. The S&P 500 rose by 29.95 points, or 0.84%, at 3,607.54, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 29.66 points, or 0.25%, to 11,910.30.

However, outgoing President Donald Trump still has not conceded his election defeat, but on Monday night, his administration authorized a transition, clearing the way for Biden to have access to funds, office space and the ability to meet with federal officials.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare recognized the Washington developments as "another excuse" for the market to rally in a holiday-shortened week, during a period when positive momentum is driving a "fear of missing out" trend.

Stocks also rose Monday following an upbeat coronavirus vaccine announcement by British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford as well as news that Biden will tap former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary.

Those positive developments helped offset worries about rising Covid-19 cases that are spurring fresh restrictions in California, Nevada and other states.

