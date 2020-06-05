Dow futures jump nearly 600 points after surprise fall in May unemployment

US stock index futures sharply extended gains on Friday after a closely watched monthly employment report from the Labor Department showed the jobless rate unexpectedly dropped to 13.3% last month from 14.7% in April.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 592 points, or 2.25%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 45.75 points, or 1.47% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 34.25 points, or 0.36%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 304 points, or 1.16%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 22.5 points, or 0.72% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11.5 points, or 0.12%.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 2.5 million after a 20.7 million tumble the prior month that was the largest in records back to 1939, according to Labor Department data Friday. The jobless rate fell to 13.3% from 14.7%.

Treasury yields and U.S. stock futures jumped after the surprise report, while the dollar spiked against the yen.

The unexpected improvement wasn’t limited to the U.S. figures. North of the border, Canadian employment rose 290,000 in May, compared with forecasts of a 500,000 slump, its statistics office reported Friday.

The data show a U.S. economy pulling back from the brink as states relax restrictions and businesses bring back staff, while supporting a rebound in the stock market. At the same time, the lack of an effective treatment for Covid-19 -- which has already killed more than 100,000 in the U.S. -- means infections may persist and possibly surge in a second wave, with the potential to further shake the labor market and extend the economic weakness.

“These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it," the Labor Department said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

