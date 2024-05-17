Dow Jones crosses 40,000 for the first time to hit record high amid rate cut hopes
Dow Jones rose as high as 40,051.05 while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also hit record highs in early New York trading before paring gains and ending the session slightly lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed the 40,000 level on Thursday for the first time, hitting record intraday high for the third straight day, amid hopes of interest rate cuts in the US and strong corporate earnings.
