Dow Jones industrial average celebrates 125 years as Wall Street’s bellwether
Market gauge has evolved alongside the U.S. economy, from smokestack companies to a diverse array that includes tech heavyweights
One hundred twenty-five years ago, the Dow Jones Industrial Average made its debut.
The index of 12 smokestack companies closed that first trading day, May 26, 1896, at 40.94. It included General Electric Co. as well as long-forgotten names like American Cotton Oil and Distilling & Cattle Feeding.
