Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 futures tumble amid Trump's tariff threat for European nations

US stock market today: The futures of the benchmark US stock market indices tumbled during Monday's trading session (19 January 2026) as investors shifted towards safe-haven assets amid US President Donald Trump's tariff threats on eight European nations.

As of 6:23 pm (IST), the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.77% or 381 points lower at 49,166 points, compared to 49,547 points at the previous trading close, according to the data collected from Investing.com.

The data also showed that the tech-heavy Nasdaq futures were trading 1.4% or 359 points lower at 25,328.75 points as of 6:23 pm (IST) on Monday, compared to 25,689 points at the previous market session.

While the S&P 500 index futures were also trading 1.02% or 71 points lower at 6,905.75 points as of 6:27 pm (IST), compared to 6,976.75 points at the previous derivatives market close, Investing data showed.

Is US stock market open today? The US stock market will remain closed for a scheduled holiday on 19 January 2026, on the account of Martin Luther King, Jr. day leave. Both Wall Street indices and the bond market will be closed on Monday, according to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) holiday list.

The stock market will reopen for a regular trading session on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, after the Martin Luther King, Jr. day holiday. The US stock market is set to witness the next holiday on Monday, 16 February 2026, on the account of George Washington's birthday.

US stock market last week The Dow Jones Industrial Average index closed 0.17% lower at 49,359.33 points after the US stock market session on Friday, 16 January 2026, ahead of the long weekend, compared to 49,442.44 points at the previous market close, MarketWatch data shows.

The S&P 500 index closed 0.06% lower at 6,940.01 points after Friday's Wall Street session, compared to 6,944.47 points at the previous market close. While the Nasdaq Composite index also lost 0.06% closing lower at 23,515.39 points, compared to 23,530.02 points at the previous market session.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

