Dow Jones rallies to year's highest close, caps blockbuster month
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched their largest monthly percentage gain since July 2022. November was the Dow's best month for percentage gains since October 2022.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at its highest level since January 2022 as investors crossed the finish line of a banner month for stocks and viewed cooling inflation data as a harbinger of easing Federal Reserve monetary policy.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started