Dow Jones, S&P 500 hit record high, Nasdaq gains as US market investors await labor market report — Details here

Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indices opened flat as US stock market investors await the labor market report. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 hit their record high level before the index dropped in the early trading session.

Published7 Jan 2026, 08:20 PM IST
US stock market today: The benchmark stock market indices in the United States opened on a mixed note before the Dow Jones and S&P 500 hit their record high level as investors focused their attention towards the upcoming labour data later during the day on Wednesday, 7 January 2026.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics is set to release the schedule suggests that the Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey, along with the State Employment and Unemployment monthly report for November 2025.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT) opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10% to 49,512.72 points. While the S&P 500 index opened flat at 6,945.07​ points, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.01% to 23,544.894 points on Wednesday.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

