Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq drop after Donald Trump's new 15% US tariff update — Here's what investors need to know

US stock market today: The benchmark US market indices like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite dropped after the opening bell on Monday, 23 February 2026, after US President Donald Trump's new 15% US tariff update fueled uncertainty among stock market investors.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT) opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.18% to 49,536.54 points, while the S&P 500 index dropped by 0.12% to 6,901.25 points. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.20% to open at 22,840.972 points on Wall Street on Monday.

Advertisement

Trump's 15% tariffs The US Supreme Court, in an order, invalidated the import tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on foreign nations, calling the taxes levied as illegally imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977.

After the court order on 20 February 2026, Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing 15% tariffs under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act on foreign nations. Under this law, the President is allowed to impose up to 15% for a period of 150 days to address balance-of-payment deficits in the economy.

On Monday, 23 February 2026, Trump, via his social media post, said that as the US President, he allegedly does not need to go back to Congress to get approval of the import tariffs after the 150-day period.

Advertisement

“As President, I do not have to go back to Congress to get approval of Tariffs. It has already been gotten, in many forms, a long time ago! They were also just reaffirmed by the ridiculous and poorly crafted supreme court decision!” said Donald Trump in his post.

Also Read | US to stop collecting Trump tariffs deemed illegal by Supreme Court from 24 Feb

Dow Jones today As of 10:17 a.m. (EDT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 1.30% to 48,980 points during the trading session on Monday, compared to 49,625.97 points at the previous US market session, according to data collected from MarketWatch data.

Verizon Communications Inc., Walmart Inc., Johnson & Johnson, McDonald's Corp., Procter & Gamble Co., Nvidia Corp., Travelers Cos Inc., Apple Inc., Chevron Corp., Amgen Inc., Coca-Cola Co., and Merch & Co. Inc. were among the top gainers.

Advertisement

While others like American Express Co., Salesforce Inc., Nike Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Home Depot Inc., Goldman Sachs Group., International Business Machines Corp., Visa Inc., Amazon, Microsoft Corp., Walt Disney Co., and 3M Co. were among the top laggards on Monday.

S&P 500 today The S&P 500 index dropped 0.66% to 6,863.70 points at 10:23 a.m. (EDT) during Monday's trading session, compared to 6,909.51 points at the previous market close, MarketWatch data shows.

Texas Pacific Land Corp., Corning Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Sandisk Corp., Eli Lilly & Co., Moderna Inc., Domino's Pizza Inc., Albemarle Corp., Insulet Corp., and Molina Healthcare Inc. were among the gainers.

Other stocks like AppLovin Corp., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Packaging Corp. of America, Workday Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Align Technology Inc., Datadog Inc., Blackstone Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., and Wynn Resorts Ltd were among the laggards.

Advertisement

Nasdaq today The Nasdaq Composite index was trading 0.69% lower at 22,728.21 points as of 10:29 a.m. (EDT) on Monday, compared to 22,886.07 points as of the previous market session, MarketWatch data shows.

US stocks like Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, Arcellx Inc., J-Star Holding Co. Ltd, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., Primech Holdings Ltd, Reliance Global Group Inc., Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., Genprex Inc., Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Ltd, and VenHub Global Inc. were among the top gainers on Monday.

While others like Gossamer Bio Inc., United Homes Group Inc., 20/20 Biolabs Inc., Abpro Holdings Inc., Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology, Abits Group Inc., WeShop Holdings Ltd, iPower Inc., Park Ha Biological Technology Co. Ltd, and MDJM Ltd were among the top losers.

Advertisement

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.