Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq drop amid Walmart's muted outlook, AI-related concerns — Details here

US stock market today: The benchmark US stock market indices, like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, opened lower on Thursday, 19 February 2026, amid bellwether stock Walmart's muted outlook and investors weighing AI-related concerns.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT) opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower at 49,576.22 points, while the S&P 500 index dropped to 6,861.34 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped to 22,639.87 points at the Wall Street open on Thursday.

The investors were also trading based on analysis of the US Federal Reserve's minutes of the meeting, which suggested that the central bank is keeping the option of rate hikes on the table for the upcoming policy meeting in March 2026.

“Several participants indicated that they would have supported a two-sided description of the committee’s future interest-rate decisions, reflecting the possibility that upward adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate could be appropriate if inflation remains at above-target levels,” according to the US Fed minutes of the meeting.

Walmart results today Walmart reported a net income of $5.25 billion, or 65 cents per share, for the October to December quarter, while the company's sales rose 5.6% to $190.7 billion, compared to $180.6 billion in the same period a year ago.

According to an AP report, Walmart said that the company expects a volatile economic environment ahead for its operations in Bentonville and Arkansas, United States.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

