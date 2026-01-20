Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq drop as Trump's tariff threat, Greenland standoff weigh on investor sentiment — Details here

US stock market today: The US benchmark indices, like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, dropped after Wall Street opened on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, as US President Donald Trump's tariff threat loomed over the investors amid the Greenland standoff and global market uncertainty.

At 09:30 am (EDT) opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.32% to 48,706.26 points, the S&P 500 lost 1.39% to open at 6,843.59 points, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.64% to open at 23,130.15 points on Tuesday.

At the end of last week, United States President Donald Trump threatened several European nations that the Western nation will impose fresh tariffs on them if the countries oppose America's decision to buy out Greenland.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the United Kingdom are facing the threat of an additional 10% tariffs on all imports into the United States, effective from 1 February 2026.

Mint reported earlier that the additional tariffs will rise to 25% on 1 June 2026 if the euro nations do not reach a deal with the United States soon.

Dow Jones today The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.92% lower at 48,904.86 points as of 10:35 pm (IST) on Tuesday, compared to 49,359.33 points at the previous US stock market session, MarketWatch data showed.

Companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc., Travelers Cos, Procter & Gamble Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Boeing Co., and Verizon Communications Inc. were among the gainers on Tuesday's market.

While 3M Co., International Business Machines Corp., Nvidia Corp., Amazon, Apple Inc., Sherwin-Williams Co., Walmart Inc., Microsoft Corp., Home Depot Inc., Honeywell International Inc., American Express Co., and Visa Inc. were among others on the top laggards list.

S&P 500 today The benchmark S&P 500 index was trading 1.02% lower at 6,869.24 points during Tuesday's session as of 10:41 am (IST), compared to 6,940.01 points at the previous market session, according to MarketWatch.

Intel Corp., Sandisk Corp., Expand Energy Corp., Albemarle Corp., Coterra Energy Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Newmont Corp., Constellations Brands Inc., Solventum Corp., and Mosaic Co. were among the top gainers of the day.

While others like NetApp Inc., 3M Co., Fastenal Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprises Co., Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Super Micro Computer Inc., Incyte Corp., and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd were among the laggards.

Nasdaq Composite The Nasdaq Composite index was trading 1.42% lower at 23,179.50 points during Tuesday's trading session, compared to 23,515.39 points at the previous market close, MarketWatch data shows.

INVO Fertility Inc., Lottery.com Inc., Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Polar Power Inc., RAPT Therapeutics Inc., Black Titan Corp., CCH Holdings Ltd, ImmunityBio Inc., and Top Wealth Group Holdings Ltd were among the gainers.

While others like Venus Concept Inc., Synlogic Inc., Springview Holdings Ltd, Skycorp Solar Group Ltd, Acco Group Holdings Ltd, Jaguar Health Inc., Interactive Strength Inc., Baiya International Group Inc., and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR were among the losers on Tuesday.

