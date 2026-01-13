Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq open mixed as US inflation data align market expectations — Details here

US stock market today: The benchmark indices on Wall Street — Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq opened on a mixed note as investors focused on the US CPI inflation data, which aligned with the broader market expectations.

According to a recent Reuters report citing Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the US consumer prices increased in December 2025, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising 0.3% in the period.

The poll from the agency showed that the economists were expecting the CPI to rise 0.3%, marking the rise in line with the market expectations.

At 9:30 a.m. (IST) opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.05% to 49,616.95 points. The S&P 500 opened flat at 6,977.41​ points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.01% to open at 23,735.122 points.

Dow Jones Today The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.69% lower at 49,246.35 points as of 10:23 a.m. (EDT), compared to 49,590.20 points at the previous market session, according to the data collected from the MarketWatch data.

Nike Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Boeing Co., Chevron Corp., Walmart Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., 3M Co., Coca-Cola Co., Procter & Gamble Co., and McDonald's Corp. were among the top gainers in the early market session.

While others like Visa Inc., Salesforce Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Microsoft Corp., Amazon, International Business Machines Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Travelers Cos Inc., were among the top laggards on Tuesday.

S&P 500 Today The S&P 500 index was trading 0.24% lower at 6,960.68 points as of 10:36 a.m. (EDT), compared to 6,977.27 points at the previous market session, MarketWatch data shows.

Companies like Revvity Inc., Intel Corp., Moderna Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Estee Lauder Cos., APA Corp., Albemarle Corp., and Devon Energy Corp. were among the gainers on Tuesday.

Super Micro Computer Inc., Mastercard Inc., Visa Inc., Royal Caribbean Group., Salesforce Inc., Block Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., CRH Plc., Solventum Corp., and Adobe Inc., were among the day's laggards.

Nasdaq Today The Nasdaq Composite index was trading 0.34% lower at 23,653.01 points, compared to 23,733.90 points at the previous market session, according to the MarketWatch data.

Beyond Air Inc., Ambitions Enterprise Management Co., AlphaTON Capital Corp., XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, TryHard Holdings Ltd, Edible Garden AG Inc., Decoy Therapeutics Inc., Envirotech Vehicles Inc., Murano Global Investments Plc., and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. were among the gainers on Tuesday's market.

While others like Mingteng International Corp Inc., Travere Therapeutics Inc., Rich Sparkle Holdings Ltd., Jet.AI Inc., AgapeATP Corp., Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd, Jaguar Health Inc., ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc., La Rosa Holdings Corp., and PMGC Holdings Inc. were among the laggards.

