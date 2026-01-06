Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq open with moderate gains as US market investors focus on labor data this week — Details here

US stock market today: The benchmark US stock market indices opened marginally higher on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, as investors now focus on the incoming US economy labour data after the Wall Street rally on Monday.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics' monthly data release schedule suggests that the Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey (November 2025), along with the State Employment and Unemployment monthly report (November 2025), is set to be released on 7 January 2026.

At the 9:30 a.m. opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.02% to open at 48,987.36 points. While the S&P 500 rose 0.09% to open at 6,908.03​ points. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.22% to 23,446.959 points at the opening bell.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee