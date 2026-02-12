Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq surge at US stock market open as investors focus on easing unemployment concerns — Details

US stock market today: The benchmark stock market indices in the United States, like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, surged at the US stock market open on Thursday, 12 February 2026, as investors focused on easing unemployment concerns in the US economy and shifted their attention from corporate earnings.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT) opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10% to 50,170.27 points, while the S&P 500 rose 0.23% to open at 6,957.54 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.33% to 23,142.87 points at the opening bell.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

