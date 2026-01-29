Dow Jones, S&P 500 open higher, Nasdaq drops at US market open after Federal Reserve holds key interest rates steady

US stock market today: The benchmark indices, like the Dow Jones and the S&P 500, opened higher, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped at the US stock market open on Thursday, 29 January 2026, after the Federal Reserve held its key interest rates steady in its latest policy meeting.

The United States Federal Reserve (Fed), in its January 2026 meeting outcome, decided to keep the key benchmark interest rates unchanged at the range of 3.50 to 3.75% as the central bank seeks to carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks for its dual mandate.

At 09:30 am (EDT) opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.12% to 49,075.38 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.15% to 6,988.65 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.16% to 23,818.30 points on Thursday.