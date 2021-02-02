Dow jumps 500 pts ahead of Amazon, Alphabet earnings; GameStop, AMC crumble

Stocks were broadly higher in early trading Tuesday, but shares of closely watched companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment were trading sharply lower.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% and 1.8% respectively as of 10:20 am Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 1.3%. Big Tech companies were among the early winners, as were several energy companies including Exxon Mobil and Marathon Petroleum, both of which reported better results than analysts were expecting. UPS rose after reporting record revenue. Treasury yields rose, as did crude oil prices.

Analysts said talk of more emergency stimulus in the United States and optimism that Covid-19 vaccines will become widespread also added to the positive sentiment that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average shoot up more than 500 points.

Investors are anticipating strong results from Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet while also looking for signs of progress on a pandemic-relief package.

While the broader market was solidly higher, most of Wall Street's attention is on a set of beaten-down companies who have seen their shares surge due to intense online interest.

GameStop dropped 50%, and AMC Entertainment lost 40%. Both companies have in the spotlight for more than two weeks as an online community of investors pushed the stocks to astronomical levels. Trading in those and several other stocks have been restricted by the popular online trading platform Robinhood since last last week following the bouts of extreme volatility.

Uber rose 7% after the company said it would buy liquor delivery service Drizly for $1.1 billion in cash and stock.

Investors continue to focus on Washington. President Biden invited 10 moderate Republicans to the White House to discuss his proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid plan. Republicans earlier countered with an offer of $600 billion, or less than one-third of Biden's proposed amount.

Investors bid up stocks heading into 2021 in expectation the rollout of coronavirus vaccines would allow global business and travel to return to normal. That optimism has been dented by infection spikes and disruptions in vaccine deliveries.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil shares gained 1.6 percent despite the dismal results reported before the market opened. The oil giant lost $22.4 billion in 2020, after posting a profit of $14.3 billion in 2019.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via