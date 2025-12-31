Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 drop after flat opening for last US stock market session of 2025 — Details here

US stock market today: The benchmark indices in the United States (US), the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, dropped during the early trading session on Wall Street on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, for the final trading session of the year 2025, ahead of a market holiday.

The US stock indices opened flat after a year of highly volatile sessions throughout the year 2025, driven by the tariff war-related uncertainty after US President Donald Trump's White House comeback and the artificial intelligence (AI) rally.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT) opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01% to open at 48,371.52 points. The S&P 500 index was up 0.04% to open at 6,898.82 points​, while the Nasdaq Composite index gained 0.01% to open at 23,420.853 points, according to the market data.

When is the next stock market holiday? The US stock market indices are scheduled to remain closed for the trading session on 1 Janaury 2025, on account of the New Year's holiday as people will welcome the year 2026.

People will start celebrating the turn of the calendar on New Year's Eve, 31 December, into the new year 2026.

Dow Jones today The Dow Jones Industrial Average index was trading 0.29% lower at 48,225.66 points as of 10:43 p.m. (EDT) on the final trading day of the year, compared to 48,367.06 points at the previous market close, MarketWatch data shows.

Nike Inc., Nvidia Corp., and Verizon Communications Inc. were the top gainers during Wednesday's Wall Street session.

While others like International Business Machines Corp., McDonald's Corp., Walt Disney Co., Boeing Co., Microsoft Corp., Amazon, Travelers Cos. Inc., Amgen Inc., Walmart Inc., Merch & Co. Inc., Chevron Corp., 3M Co., Visa Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Salesforce Inc., and UnitedHealth Group Inc. were among the top laggards as per the early trading session.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

