Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 open flat as investors focus on US Fed's minutes amid gold's rally

US stock market today: The benchmark indices in the United States (US) opened flat on Tuesday, 30 December 2025, as investors are now focused on the US Federal Reserve's minutes of the meeting amid precious metal gold's rally.

Tuesday's flat opening comes after the benchmark indices witnessed their biggest one-day drop in the last two weeks as tech stocks remained under investors' selling pressure on Wall Street, according to a Reuters report.

CME Group's data shows that the Comex gold prices surged 1.77% or $76.9 to $4,420.50 per troy ounce during Tuesday's trading session, compared to $4,343.60 per troy ounce at the previous market session, as per the official data.

Dow Jones today At 9:30 a.m. (EDT) opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.06% to open at 48,434.88 points, compared to 48,461.93 points at the previous stock market close. The benchmark index was trading 0.17% lower at 48,376.64 points as of 11:04 a.m. (EDT), according to MarketWatch data.

Boeing Co., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Walt Disney Co., Chevron Corp., Microsoft Corp., Salesforce Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. were among the top gainers as per the early market session.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Home Depot Inc., Nike Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Amgen Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Cisco Systems Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., American Express Co., Walmart Inc., McDonald's Corp., 3M Co., Coca-Cola Co., and Apple Inc. were among the top laggards on Tuesday's market.

S&P 500 today The S&P 500 fell 0.08% to open at 6,900.44 points​, compared to 6,905.74 points at the previous US stock market close. The index was trading 0.09% higher at 6,911.62 points as of 11:23 a.m. (EDT), according to MarketWatch data.

Intel Corp., Molina Healthcare Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Boeing Co., Newmont Corp., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Diamondback Energy Inc., Centene Corp., SLB Ltd., and Devon Energy Corp. were among the top gainers on Tuesday.

While companies like Ares Management Corp., Williams-Sonoma Inc., EPAM Systems Inc., Corpay Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., State Street Corp., Incyte Corp., Gilead Sciences Inc., FactSet Research Systems Inc., and J.M. Smucker Co. were among the laggards as per the early trade.

Nasdaq today The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.04% to 23,465.667 points at the opening bell, compared to 23,474.35 points at the previous US stock market close. The index is trading 0.12% higher at 23,503.69 points, MarketWatch data showed.

Stocks such as Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Profusa Inc., Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd, Cemtrex Inc., Fly-E Group Inc., Borealis Foods Inc., Zhongchao Inc., CN Healthy Food Tech Group Corp., 374Water Inc., and Oriental Culture Holdings Ltd were among the gainers.

Triller Group Inc., SMX (Security Matters) Plc, Dreamland Ltd, X3 Holdings Co., Eastern International Ltd, Republic Power Group, Work Medical Technology Group, CCSC Technology International Holdings, Bolt Projects Holdings Inc., and Diginex were among the laggards on Tuesday.

