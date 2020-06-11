Dow plunges 700 points as gloomy Fed compounds second-wave Covid-19 fears

Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Thursday after another spike in US jobless claims amid worries over rising coronavirus cases in some states that have reopened their economies. US Federal Reserve warned of a "highly uncertain" economic outlook because of the pandemic.

Few minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,268, down 2.68 percent.

Few minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,268, down 2.68 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.5 percent to 3,110.73, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.1 percent to 9,808.67.

The Nasdaq has closed at records the last three days following a major rally in US stocks since plunging in March, which some analysts believe has overestimated the likely economic rebound following coronavirus shutdowns.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.