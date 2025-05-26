Global markets: Dow, Nasdaq futures jump over 1% as Trump delays 50% tariffs on EU; DAX up 1.6%

US Markets: Dow Jones Futures, along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq, jumped more than 1 per cent ahead of Monday, 26 May 2025, Wall Street open after US President Donald Trump announced his move to delay the US tariffs on the European Union.
(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.