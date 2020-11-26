Dow’s rise to 30000 heralds a broader stock rally

Dow’s rise to 30000 heralds a broader stock rally5 min read . 01:42 PM IST
- Gains in cyclical stocks will test whether a new group of companies can lead major indexes higher
The Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ascent to 30000 Tuesday signals more companies are beginning to participate in the new bull market, offering hope to investors who have long waited for the rally to widen.
Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. were two of the biggest contributors to the blue-chip index’s latest 10,000-point milestone, a journey that took nearly four years. But it was a November rally in lagging cyclical stocks including Boeing Co., Honeywell International Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. that helped push the 30-stock index over the hump.
