Down 4%, Nifty Midcap 150 declines more than Nifty 50 in October on global headwinds
Prior to October, both indices had outperformed the other indices when compared on a three-month, six-month, and on an annual basis. In the last three months, Nifty Midcap rose 3 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 250 was up 5.89 per cent.
The Nifty Midcap 150 declined more than all major indices clocking a plunge of 3.80 per cent in October 2023. According to a report by domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal titled ‘Global Market Snapshot’, Nifty Smallcap 250 declined 1.69 per cent last month, while Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 dropped 2.84 per cent each in October 2023.
