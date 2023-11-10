The Nifty Midcap 150 declined more than all major indices clocking a plunge of 3.80 per cent in October 2023. According to a report by domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal titled ‘Global Market Snapshot’, Nifty Smallcap 250 declined 1.69 per cent last month, while Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 dropped 2.84 per cent each in October 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, both Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Midcap 150 indices have outperformed the other indices when compared on a three-month, six-month, and on an annual basis. In the last three months, Nifty Midcap rose 3 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 250 was up 5.89 per cent.

In the last six months, both indices have clocked gains of 21.96 per cent and 28.01 per cent, respectively. Finally, even on a 12-month basis, both indices rose 22.73 per cent and 28.29 per cent, respectively - clocking the highest gains when compared to other major indices including Nifty 50 and Nifty 500, according to Motilal Oswal.

In October 2023, Indian stock markets exhibited a negative trend, highlighted by a 3 per cent fall in the Nifty 50 index, with the Midcap 150 index leading the decline at 4 per cent.

With the exception of realty, all sectors reported negative performance. The metals sector saw the steepest decline, dropping by 6 per cent. Factor-based investment strategies, including momentum, low volatility, quality, and value, all delivered negative returns for October. The momentum experienced the most significant decline at 4 per cent.

On the return contribution side, The Financial Services sector remained a key driver of returns for the Nifty 500 index, contributing 0.88 per cent to the overall 2.84 per cent decline in the index during October 2023, according to the domestic brokerage.

Global Markets In the US, S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 both experienced a 2 per cent decline in October 2023, with the healthcare and consumer discretionary sector being the largest contributor to the S&P 500's fall.

Globally, both emerging and developed markets saw negative performance, with declines of 4 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. South Korea witnessed the most significant drop at 7 per cent, while Switzerland led the decline in developed markets with a 5 per cent fall.

Crude oil prices nosedived by 11 per cent during October, due to rising geo-political risks, low demand from the US and mixed Chinese data.

On the commodities front, precious metals were in the green with gold and silver prices rising by 7 per cent and 1 per cent respectively, amid rising tensions in the middle east. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum went soaring at 29 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.

