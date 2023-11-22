Down over 12%, here's why Raymond shares fell in 7 straight sessions
Shares of Raymond shed over 4 percent in intra-day deals on Monday, extending losses for the seventh straight session amid reports that chairman Gautam Hari Singhania's estranged wife Nawaz Gautam Singhania has demanded 75 percent of his fortunes. The couple announced separation earlier this month.
