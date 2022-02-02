The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will soon approach the Union Cabinet to seek its approval on changes in the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy to facilitate disinvestment of the country's largest insurer LIC , a top government official said on Wednesday.

DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain said an inter-ministerial consultation on the matter is at its last stage.

"Hopefully, it should happen very soon... All the comments that will come (from different departments) will be supportive (of the proposal)," he told reporters.

He also expressed hope that the Cabinet will soon take up this proposal.

The DPIIT is making changes in the FDI policy to facilitate disinvestment of LIC, after taking views from the finance ministry.

According to the current FDI policy, 74% foreign investment is permitted under the automatic route in the insurance sector. However, these rules do not apply to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which is administered through a separate LIC Act.

As per Sebi rules, both FPI and FDI are permitted under public offer. However, since the LIC Act has no provision for foreign investments, there is a need to align the proposed LIC IPO with Sebi norms regarding foreign investor participation.

The government is likely to file draft papers for the mega initial public offering of LIC with market regulator Sebi by next week, while a portion of the issue would be reserved for anchor investors, Dipam secretary said.

In an interview with PTI, Tuhin Kanta Pandey said approval of the insurance regulator is awaited, post which the draft prospectus, detailing the size of the share sale, will be filed.

The issue, after approval of Sebi, is likely to hit the market in March, he said. LIC's listing is crucial for the government to meet the lowered revenue estimates of ₹78,000 crore for the current fiscal.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2022, said the public issue of the LIC is expected shortly.

Pandey said the embedded value of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has been arrived at and it has to now get clearance from insurance regulator IRDAI.

Up to 10% of the LIC IPO issue size would be reserved for policyholders.

Actuarial firm Milliman Advisors LLP India has worked out the embedded value of LIC, while Deloitte and SBI Caps have been appointed as pre-IPO transaction advisors. Under the embedded value method, insurance companies' present value of future profit is also included in their present net asset value (NAV).

The government has appointed 10 merchant bankers, including Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, to manage the mega IPO of the country's largest insurer.

