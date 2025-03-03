Mint Market

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care share price slumps over 5% as lock-in period ends

  • Dr. Agarwal's Health Care share price fell over 5% on March 3, 2025, marking the end of a 30-day anchor lock-in period. The stock debuted at 396.9 on BSE, down 1.27% from its IPO price of 402 on February 4, 2025.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published3 Mar 2025, 10:28 AM IST
Dr. Agarwal's Health Care share price slumps over 5% as lock-in period ends

Dr. Agarwal's Health Care share price dropped by more than 5% during Monday's trading session, coinciding with the end of the 30-day anchor lock-in period today (March 3, 2025). 

Dr. Agarwal's Health Care was listed on the stock exchanges on February 4, 2025, after successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO). The stock debuted at 396.9 on the BSE, which represented a decline of 5.1 or 1.27 percent from its IPO price of 402. On the NSE, the company's shares opened flat at 402, matching the IPO price.

(more to come)

First Published:3 Mar 2025, 10:28 AM IST
