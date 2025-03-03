Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care share price slumps over 5% as lock-in period ends

Dr. Agarwal's Health Care share price dropped by more than 5% during Monday's trading session, coinciding with the end of the 30-day anchor lock-in period today (March 3, 2025).

Dr. Agarwal's Health Care was listed on the stock exchanges on February 4, 2025, after successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO). The stock debuted at ₹396.9 on the BSE, which represented a decline of ₹5.1 or 1.27 percent from its IPO price of ₹402. On the NSE, the company's shares opened flat at ₹402, matching the IPO price.