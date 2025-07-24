Dr Lal Pathlabs declares board meeting date to announce Q1 results 2025, dividend.

Healthcare service provider Dr Lal Pathlabs announced, on Thursday, that board will meet on July 31 to announce the financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025.

Dr Lal Pathlabs share price was trading 2.58 per cent up at ₹3,095 apiece on Thursday. The stock opened at ₹3,017.20 in early morning session, as compared to previous close of ₹3,017.20.

The healthcare stock has ascended over 13 per cent in a month and nearly 9 per cent in six months.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Q1 results 2025 details The company also informed the exchanges that the board will also consider recommending interim dividend if any along with the first quarter results.

“ This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025 to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2025 and to consider recommending Interim Dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26,” the company said in an exchange filing dated July 24.

It also said that the trading window for the securities of the company is closed and shall re-open after 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results.

“ In continuation to our letter dated June 26, 2025 and in line with the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company's code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company is closed and shall re-open after 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results,” it added.