Markets
Dr Lal PathLabs feels margin heat as it chases growth, long-term outlook remains strong
Ayesha Shetty 6 min read 01 May 2025, 01:44 PM IST
SummaryDr Lal PathLabs is prioritizing long-term market share over short-term margins. Strategic bets on network and digital expansion aim to power future growth.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s largest diagnostics firm, Dr Lal PathLabs, stunned the Street with its March 2025 quarter results: a whopping 81.4% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to ₹156 crore, easily beating market expectations. For FY25, the company posted a strong 35.6% YoY growth in net profit.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less