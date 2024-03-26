Dr Lal Pathlabs, Metropolis shares gain on Kotak Equities' rating upgrades, target price raise
Kotak Institutional Equities upgrades Dr Lal Pathlabs to Add and increases fair value to ₹2,360, while maintaining Reduce rating for Metropolis Healthcare at ₹1,600. The brokerage sees improved pricing patterns in diagnostics and believes in the leadership team of Dr Lal Pathlabs.
After a long stretch of stock underperformance, domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities stated in its most recent report that it has double upgraded Dr Lal Pathlabs from Sell to Add with an increased fair value of ₹2,360. Given reasonable prices, the brokerage has also increased Metropolis Healthcare's fair value to ₹1,600, keeping its Reduce rating.
