Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 Results: Profit jumps 16% YoY to ₹152 crore; ₹7 dividend, 1:1 bonus issue announced

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 Results: Dr Lal PathLabs Limited, a prominent player in the Indian diagnostic and healthcare service sector, has reported a notable financial performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to an exchange filing, the company achieved a revenue increase of 10.7% compared to the same period last year, reaching ₹731 crore. This growth is part of a broader upward trend, with the first half of the fiscal year showing an 11.0% increase in revenue, totalling ₹1,400 crore.

The company's financial results highlight a robust performance across several key metrics. The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 10.8%, maintaining a margin of 30.7%. This indicates a stable operational efficiency, as the margin remained consistent with the previous year. Furthermore, the Profit After Tax (PAT) saw a significant rise of 16.4% to ₹152 crore, with a margin of 20.8%, underscoring the company's enhanced profitability.

Dividend & Bonus Issue In addition to reporting strong financial results, Dr Lal PathLabs has announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per share for the second quarter of FY26. This move reflects the company's commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Moreover, the board has approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, meaning shareholders will receive one bonus share for every share held on the record date. This decision is likely to be well-received by investors, as it effectively doubles their shareholding without any additional investment.

Other details The financial overview provided in the filing details the company's expenditures and income streams. Material consumed amounted to ₹142 crore, while employee benefit expenses were ₹132 crore. Fees to collection centres and other expenses were reported at ₹106 crore and ₹126 crore, respectively. The company's other income increased to ₹25 crore, contributing positively to the overall financial performance. Depreciation and finance costs were recorded at ₹41 crore and ₹5 crore, respectively, indicating prudent financial management.