Dr Lal PathLabs rises 6% after clarification on exposed data

MUMBAI : Shares of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose nearly 6% on Monday after it issued clarification over the exposed private medical records of millions of customers on an unsecured server, making it accessible to everyone for about a year.

At 3:20 pm, Dr Lal Pathlabs was trading at ₹2171.75 apiece up 5.7% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex advanced 0.2% to 40,592.80.

“There was a misconfiguration in one of our minor web application where temporary records were stored for operational purposes, and took place at a facility managed by a third party. It involved less than 0.5% of our records and has been successfully resolved since. We have informed the relevant authorities about the same and are investigating this incidence," the country’s largest diagnostic chain said in a stock exchange filing.

According to cybersecurity expert Sami Toivonen, the company stored the spreadsheets containing sensitive patient data in a storage bucket on Amazon Web Services without a password, allowing anyone to access it.

Dr. Lal PathLabs' reported a consolidated net profit to ₹28.40 crore for the quarter ended 30 June falling 51.9% against ₹58.8 crore for the same quarter last year. Net sales declined 20.6% to ₹266 crore in Q1 June 2020 over ₹335.20 crore in Q1 June 2019.

From the beginning of the year, Dr Lal Pathlabs gained 42% against a fall of 2% in the benchmark index, Sensex. The scrip soared 78.90% from its 52-week low of ₹1,181.80 hit on 24 March 2020, while Sensex was up 58%.

