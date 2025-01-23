Dr Lal PathLabs sets board meeting date to declare Q3 results 2025, interim dividend

Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 results date: Diagnostics company Dr Lal PathLabs is slated to meet next to consider and approve its financial results for the quarter ended December 30, 2024 (Q3), the company informed via an exchange filing on Thursday, January 23.

Dr Lal PathLabs has fixed Thursday, January 30 as the date to declare its Q3 results for the financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25). Apart from the earnings, the company will also consider a third interim dividend for FY25.

“This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 30, 2025, to inter alia consider and approve the unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, and to consider the proposal for the declaration of the 3rd Interim Dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25,” said Dr Lal PathLabs in an exchange filing today.

Dr Lal PathLabs Dividend History Dr Lal PathLabs has already announced two interim dividends for the financial year 2024-25 of ₹6 each.

Dr Lal PathLabs has announced 21 dividends since July 20, 2016. In the past 12 months, Dr Lal Pathlabs has declared an equity dividend of ₹30 per share. With the current share price at ₹2,895.55, the company's dividend yield stands at 1.04%.