Dr Reddy's Q4 results 2026: Profit plunges 86% YoY to ₹220 crore; board recommends a final dividend of ₹8

Dr Reddy's Q4 results 2026: Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday, 12 May, reported a sharp 86.2% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹220.1 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was ₹1,593.9 crore.

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Dr Reddy's profit fell nearly 82% from ₹1,209.8 crore in Q3FY26.

The pharma company's revenue for the quarter dropped 11.64% YoY and nearly 14% QoQ to ₹7,516.2 crore. In Q4FY25, Dr Reddy's revenue was ₹8,506 crore, while in Q3FY26, it was ₹8,726.80 crore.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were Dr Reddy's Q4FY26 financial results? ⌵ Dr Reddy's reported an 86.2% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to ₹220.1 crore for Q4FY26. Revenue dropped 11.64% YoY to ₹7,516.2 crore. 2 Why did Dr Reddy's profit plunge in Q4FY26? ⌵ The Q4FY26 results were impacted by a ₹453 crore shelf stock adjustment for lenalidomide, ₹227.7 crore impairment of CAR-T assets and Eftilagimod Alfa, and ₹114.1 crore provisions for VAT liability. 3 What is the recommended dividend by Dr Reddy's board for FY26? ⌵ Dr Reddy's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per share for FY26. This is subject to shareholder approval at the AGM on July 23, 2026. 4 How did Dr Reddy's perform for the full financial year 2026? ⌵ For the full FY26, Dr Reddy's profit fell 24.22% YoY to ₹4,285 crore, while revenue increased by 3.2% YoY to ₹33,593.3 crore. 5 What factors influenced Dr Reddy's Q4FY26 performance according to the MD? ⌵ The MD cited lower lenalidomide sales and several one-off events as impacting performance. Resilience in branded businesses and currency tailwinds partially mitigated these effects.

For the full financial year 2026, Dr Reddy's profit fell 24.22% YoY to ₹4,285 crore, while revenue climbed 3.2% YoY to ₹33,593.3 crore.

The company said its Q4FY26 results were impacted by a shelf stock adjustment (SSA) related to lenalidomide of ₹453 crore, impairment of CAR-T assets and Eftilagimod Alfa totalling ₹227.7 crore, and provisions related to VAT liability of ₹114.1 crore.

Additionally, FY26 includes the adverse impact of VAT liability provision of ₹69.5 crore and the New Labour Codes of ₹117 crore.

"Our performance this year reflects the impact of lower lenalidomide sales and several one-offs. The resilience of our branded businesses and currency tailwinds helped partially mitigate this impact," said G V Prasad, Co-Chairman & MD, Dr Reddy's Labs.

"We remain focused on strengthening our base business and improving margins through cost efficiencies and portfolio optimisation. In parallel, we continue to build long-term franchises in biosimilars, consumer health and innovation to deliver sustainable value," said Prasad.

Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per share of face value of ₹1 each for FY26, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting on 23 July 2026. The record date for determining the members eligible to receive the dividend has been fixed as 10 July 2026.