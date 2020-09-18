Dr Reddy's Lab shares today hit new highs, extend weekly gains to 20%

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories today jumped as much as 10% to extend its weekly gains to 20% after the drugmaker settled a patent litigation with Celgene, a unit of U.S.-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Analysts at BofA Securities upgraded Dr Reddy's Laboratories to "buy" from "neutral" after the news, saying the "unexpected" settlement is "not entirely clear but definitely valuable".