Dr. Reddy’s Labs to Orkla India - Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities suggests stocks to buy in the short term

The Indian stock market remained flat on Friday, with the Sensex falling 95 points and Nifty 50 closing under 25,500. Mixed investor sentiment and global market weakness led to subdued trading, while profit-taking pressures continued, particularly in financials and real estate sectors.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Nov 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Stock market news: The Indian stock market mostly remained flat on Friday after experiencing a day of volatile trading, with the Sensex dipping around 95 points and the Nifty 50 closing just under the 25,500 mark.

On Friday, the Sensex declined by 94.73 points, or 0.11%, settling at 83,216.28, while the Nifty 50 slipped by 17.40 points, or 0.07%, to end at 25,492.30.

Analysts pointed out that this stable result was primarily driven by mixed sentiment among investors, as ongoing selling from foreign institutional investors was somewhat offset by cautious support from domestic institutional investors that helped mitigate the drops.

Lackluster indicators from global markets, especially weakened technology and AI stocks in the US, also contributed to the subdued trading environment.

Additionally, profit-taking pressures persisted, especially in sectors like financials and real estate, while the metals sector showed resilience, providing some support to the indexes.

Market Views - Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities

Nifty 50

Nifty 50 continued to face profit-booking pressure, slipping below the crucial 25,500 zone, signaling short-term weakness. The index now finds support at 25,350 and 25,200, while resistance is placed near 25,650. A close below 25,450 could trigger further downside toward lower supports. However, pullbacks toward 25,650 cannot be ruled out if short covering emerges. Traders should stay cautious and avoid aggressive long positions until the index sustains above 25,650, which would confirm a reversal in sentiment.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty remained volatile, struggling to maintain momentum above the 58,000 level. Immediate support lies at 57,500, below which weakness may extend toward 57,200–57,000. Resistance around 58,000 is acting as a supply zone, with sellers active at higher levels. For renewed strength, the index needs a decisive close above 58,000–58,200. Until then, traders should adopt a cautious stance, focusing on booking profits on intraday recoveries and maintaining a defensive approach below key resistance levels.

Shares to buy for short term

Prashanth Tapse recommends buying these three stocks in the short term - Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Max Healthcare, Orkla India, and Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo).

Buy – Dr. Reddy’s Labs

CMP: 1,205 | SL: 1,185 | Target: 1,250 / 1,265

Dr. Reddy’s Labs maintains its positive bias as the stock trades near the 1,200 zone with sustained volume participation. The overall trend remains constructive, supported by consistent higher lows and healthy momentum. A breakout above 1,220 may trigger fresh upside toward 1,250– 1,265. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 1,185, which should act as a cushion for short-term traders. The stock remains a strong candidate for positional buying.

Buy – Max Healthcare

CMP: 1,135 | SL: 1,110 | Target: 1,165 / 1,185

Max Healthcare continues to display strength with higher lows on the daily chart and steady buying interest. The uptrend remains intact as the stock trades above key moving averages. A sustained move above 1,140 could lead to a breakout, targeting 1,165– 1,185. Momentum indicators show continued bullishness, suggesting accumulation on dips. Traders can maintain a positive outlook and use declines toward 1,120– 1,125 as buying opportunities while keeping a strict stop-loss at 1,110.

Buy – Orkla India

CMP: 706.95 | SL: 675 | Target: 825 / 850

Orkla India, though newly listed, exhibits encouraging early strength supported by accumulation on lower levels. The stock has been forming a base near 680– 700, indicating investor confidence. The short-term outlook remains positive with potential for a 15–20% upside from current levels. Sustaining above 715 could trigger a fresh rally toward 825– 850. Traders can adopt a buy-on-dips approach, keeping a stop-loss at 675, as the stock shows promising technical potential for medium-term gains.

Buy – Ixigo

CMP: 280.40 | SL: 265 | Target: 300 / 310

Ixigo has stabilized after recent consolidation, finding firm support near 275. The overall trend remains constructive, with the price showing higher lows and rising volumes, reflecting accumulation interest. Sustaining above 280 could reignite upward momentum toward 300– 310. Short-term traders can stay positive as long as the stock holds above 265. A decisive move above 285– 288 could further strengthen the structure, making it attractive for gradual accumulation for medium-term investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

