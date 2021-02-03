Dr Reddy's shares surge on Sputnik V covid vaccine boost

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Reddy's shares surged 5% today making it the top gainer among the Sensex stocks. Sputnik V, which has already been rolled out in Russia and several other countries, was found to be 91.6% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 cases in trial results published by The Lancet, a leading medical journal. In September 2020, Dr Reddy's had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and for its distribution rights in India.

The Sputnik V vaccine is the fourth worldwide to have Phase III results published in leading peer-reviewed medical journals following the shots developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Russia approved the vaccine in August, before the large-scale trial had begun, saying it was the first country to do so for a COVID-19 shot. It named it Sputnik V, in homage to the world's first satellite, launched by the Soviet Union.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories had last month received approval from the Drugs Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase 3 clinical trial for the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said production had started in India and South Korea. And Gamaleya Institute, which developed the vaccine, was testing the vaccine against new variants of COVID-19 and the early signs were positive, he added.

On Tuesday, Mexico approved the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for use Tuesday, just hours after the publication of early results. A dozen countries have already approved the Russian vaccine for use.

Currently, the vaccine's clinical trials are underway in the UAE, Egypt, Venezuela and Belarus, while it has been registered in Algeria, Argentina, Belarus, Bolivia and Serbia for inoculation. (With Agency Inputs)

