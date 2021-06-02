Stocks to buy today: Amid bull run at the Dalal Street and Indian indices trading at record high, stock market investors are busy finding out stocks that can maximise its returns. To solve this problem of the investors, experts have recommended them to look at pharma stocks as there are still some shares in the sector that are available at attractive valuations. They said that Dr. Reddy's and Cipla shares can be bought today as they are still available at discounted price.

On shares to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Pharma sector stocks are still looking positive and one can look at Dr. Reddy's and Cipla shares to buy today. Though fresh Covid-19 cases in India are going down, fear of third wave is still around. So, any dip in these stocks should be seen as an opportunity to buy."

Standing in sync with Sumeet Bagadia's views; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Those who are investors should look at pharma stocks to buy as there are talks of third wave of Covid-19, which makes it appropriate to buy pharma shares as these shares have done well during first and second wave of Covid-19. However, I would advise that one should buy pharma stocks that are available at discounted price and keep on accumulating on any major dip in these stocks."

Sharing major levels in regard to Dr. Reddy's share price Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, "One can buy Dr. Reddy's stocks at current market price for the target of ₹5450 and 5555 maintaining stop loss at ₹5150." Dr. Reddy's share price (NSE) closed at ₹5305 on Tuesday.

On Cipla share price target Sumeet Bagadia said, "Stock investors can buy Cipla stocks at current market price for the target of 980. However, one must maintain strict stop loss at ₹934 while taking buy position in Cipla shares." Cipla share price at NSE closed on Tuesday at ₹946.50.

