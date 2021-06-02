Dr Reddy's to Cipla — experts recommend 'buy' on these pharma stocks

Standing in sync with Sumeet Bagadia's views; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Those who are investors should look at pharma stocks to buy as there are talks of third wave of Covid-19, which makes it appropriate to buy pharma shares as these shares have done well during first and second wave of Covid-19. However, I would advise that one should buy pharma stocks that are available at discounted price and keep on accumulating on any major dip in these stocks."