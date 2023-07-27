Dr Reddy share price hits 52-week high on strong Q1 results, but brokerages have mixed view; here's why3 min read 27 Jul 2023, 12:07 PM IST
Dr Reddy's share price reached a 52-week high after the company reported strong Q1 results. Brokerages have mixed views with Nuvama Equities recommending a ‘reduce’ rating and Motilal Oswal maintaining a 'neutral' stance.
Dr Reddy share price touched 52-week high on Thursday's session following pharma major's strong Q1 results. Dr Reddy posted an 18% surge in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹1,405 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly aided by overall good performance in Russia and success of US generics. Dr Reddy share price opened at ₹5,535 apiece on BSE.
