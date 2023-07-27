Dr Reddy share price touched 52-week high on Thursday's session following pharma major's strong Q1 results. Dr Reddy posted an 18% surge in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹1,405 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly aided by overall good performance in Russia and success of US generics. Dr Reddy share price opened at ₹5,535 apiece on BSE.

Dr Reddy share price hit intraday hit of ₹5,580.85 and low of ₹5,425 on BSE. According to Ruchit Jain, lead research analyst at 5paisa, Dr Reddy share price is rallying higher along with other pharma names and the short term trend is positive. However, the RSI oscillator is in overbought zone and hence, traders should look for buying opportunities either on some price wise or time wise correction.

On Thursday, Dr Reddy posted a consolidated total revenue from operations at ₹6,757.9 crore as compared to ₹5,232.9 crore in the same period last year.Comparing the first quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1) to the same quarter a year prior, total expenses increased to ₹5,086.2 crore from ₹4,628.2 crore.

"We delivered strong sales growth and witnessed robust margin expansion in Q1, driven by market share gains and new product momentum in our US generics business and superior performance in Russia," said Dr Reddy's Co-Chairman & Managing Director G V Prasad.

North America, emerging countries, and Europe, according to Dr Reddy, drove its global generics' Q1 sales increase of 36% to ₹6,010 crore.

According to the Dr Reddy, North America's revenue increased by 79% to ₹3,200 crore, while Europe's revenue was ₹510 crore. The revenue from India, on the other hand, decreased by 14% to ₹1,150 crore.

Dr Reddy said revenue from emerging markets reached Rs. 1,160 crore for the quarter, up 28% from the same period last year, and reached Rs. 560 crore for Russia, up 75%.

What do brokerages say?

Nuvama Institutional Equities

The brokerage reported that Dr Reddy's revenue and EBITDA were 6% and 26% higher than expected. EBITDA margin was 30.6% (in their opinion, 18.5% for core business excluding gRevlimid). All other businesses, with the exception of the US, largely met their projections. India experienced high single-digit growth.

“We believe, Q1 was driven by gRevlimid, excluding which, margins were sub-20%. We note better-than-expected gRevlimid that builds up cash reserves and funds Horizon-2. However, core US business remains less than ₹1bn. Execution in new launches as gLexiscan is lacking, gKuvan/gCiprodex volumes are lower and India growth remains below-market. We raise our FY24E/25E core EPS by 3%/1% largely on lower tax. Retain ‘Reduce’ with a revised target price of ₹4,450," said the brokerage.

The brokerage stated that Dr Reddy outperformed expectations for its first quarter of fiscal year 2014, driven by growth in its base business in North America, a decrease in the rate of price erosion, and favourable seasonality in the Russian market. The Pharmaceutical services division's decreasing product demand, however, had a negative impact on overall performance.

"We raise our EPS estimate by 15%/9% for FY24/FY25 factoring a) improving outlook for NA/China business, b) increased pace of launches in emerging markets, and c) better growth prospects in the domestic formulation (DF) segment. We value DRRD at 22x 12M forward earnings and add NPV of ₹140 related to g-Revlimid to arrive at a price target of ₹5,240.

We expect 10% earnings CAGR over FY23-25, led by 15% sales CAGR in NA,10% sales CAGR in the DF/EU segment and consistent profitability across the company’s operations. Given the current valuation adequately factors the upside potential in earnings, we reiterate our Neutral stance on the stock," said the brokerage in its report.

Kotak Institutional Equities

“Aided by a strong uptick in US sales amid lower R&D spends, Dr Reddy 1QFY24 EBITDA was 9% higher than our estimates. Apart from market share gains and improved pricing, the US strength in 1QFY24 was driven by gRevlimid, new launches such as gLexiscan and the integration of the Mayne portfolio. While improved ex-gRevlimid US sales were a relief, Dr Reddy performance in other segments was mixed in 1QFY24. In addition, the volatility in core EBITDA margin continues. We build in a 9% adjusted EPS CAGR in FY2023-26E. Retain ‘reduce’ with a revised fair value of ₹5,125," said the brokerage.

