Dr Reddy share price hit intraday hit of ₹5,580.85 and low of ₹5,425 on BSE. According to Ruchit Jain, lead research analyst at 5paisa, Dr Reddy share price is rallying higher along with other pharma names and the short term trend is positive. However, the RSI oscillator is in overbought zone and hence, traders should look for buying opportunities either on some price wise or time wise correction.