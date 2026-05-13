Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares volatile after an 86% YoY decline in Q4 profit. Should you buy?

Dr Reddy shares: Shares of pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories swung between gains and losses in morning deals on the BSE on Wednesday, 13 May, a day after reporting a 86% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its March-quarter (Q4FY26) profit.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price opened at ₹1,220.20 against its previous close of ₹1,270.10 and climbed 2.6% to an intraday high of ₹1,303.55. The stock, however, erased all gains later and declined as much as 4% to hit an intraday low of ₹1,220.20.

Dr Reddy's Q4FY26 consolidated net profit dropped 86% YoY to ₹220 crore. Even sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the profit fell by nearly by 82%.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Dr Reddy's Laboratories' Q4 profit drop by 86% year-on-year? ⌵ Dr Reddy's Laboratories' Q4 profit declined by 86% year-on-year due to a significant drop in revenue, a decrease in EBITDA, and a reduction in gross margin. This was partly attributed to lower sales of Lenalidomide, price erosion in North America and Europe Generics, and a one-time Shelf Stock Adjustment (SSA) of ₹450 crore related to the product. 2 What is the outlook for Dr Reddy's shares after its Q4 results? ⌵ Brokerage firms have mixed views on Dr Reddy's shares. Some maintain an 'add' or 'neutral' view with trimmed targets, citing potential growth from semaglutide and biosimilar approvals. Others have a 'short' view, expecting downward revisions due to muted base business performance. 3 How is Dr Reddy's Laboratories performing in the global semaglutide market? ⌵ Dr Reddy's Laboratories received regulatory approval for generic semaglutide in Canada and is preparing for its launch. The company also launched generic semaglutide injection in India and plans to launch oral tablets soon, aiming to expand its portfolio and enter the GLP-1 space. 4 What are the key factors impacting Dr Reddy's revenue in Q4FY26? ⌵ Dr Reddy's revenue in Q4FY26 dropped due to a 51% YoY decline in the North American market, primarily from lower Lenalidomide sales and a one-time SSA. Global generics also saw a 13% YoY decline, and pharmaceutical services and active ingredients revenue decreased by 5% YoY. 5 Should investors consider buying Dr Reddy's shares at current levels? ⌵ Technical experts suggest that fresh buying interest for Dr Reddy's shares is likely only if the stock closes decisively above ₹1,305. Support is seen around ₹1,230, and a breach could lead to further selling pressure towards ₹1,200.

Revenue for the quarter dropped 11.64% YoY and nearly 14% QoQ to ₹7,516.2 crore. EBITDA declined 60% YoY and 52% QoQ to ₹980 crore for the March quarter, while gross margin in Q4FY26 declined 1,074 basis points YoY and 881 basis points QoQ to 44.8%.

Should you buy Dr Reddy's shares after the Q4 show? Brokerage firms have largely maintained their views on the stock but trimmed their estimates, discounting lower margins for the base business.

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities maintained an "add" view on the stock, while reducing the target price to ₹1,365 from ₹1,435 earlier. ICICI also cut its FY27-28E EPS estimates by nearly 5% to factor in lower margins for the base business.

"Management has maintained its ex-Revlimid revenue growth and margin guidance for the near term, while better traction in global generic semaglutide sales could scale its EBITDA margin back to 25%. DR Reddy's ability to capture market share in the global generic semaglutide opportunity and the timely approval of biosimilar abatacept in the US and Europe are the two main catalysts for growth revival off the high base of Revlimid," ICICI Securities said.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has a neutral view on the stock with a target price of ₹1,195, suggesting a 6% downside potential.

Motilal pointed out that Dr Reddy's earnings decelerated in FY25 and FY26 after recording a robust show during FY20-25. It expects the earnings to further decline in FY27 due to a lower pace of niche launches.

"Certain niche products like b-abatacept are under regulatory process, which might revive FY28 earnings, subject to timely approval," said Motilal Oswal.

Equirus Securities has a "short" view on the stock with a target price of ₹1,091, as the brokerage firm expects downward revisions to Street estimates, given the muted base business performance.

"DR Reddy’s Q4 EBITDAM at 14.8% was muted and reflected that its underlying business has been weak over the last three years, but it was completely masked by the gRevlimid contribution. DRRD indicated that margins for the underlying business are expected to remain range-bound, while Semaglutide and Abatacept are expected to uplift margins going forward. We are building in 19% and 20% margins in FY27E and FY28E, respectively," Equirus said.

"Near-to-mid-term catalysts appear fully factored into current valuations. We reiterate 'short' with a March 2027 target price of ₹1,091, set at 21 times P/E," said Equirus.

Technical experts also do not appear to be bullish about the stock at the current juncture.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, highlighted that Dr Reddy’s Labs shares are currently taking support near the flat Ichimoku cloud zone, indicating that the stock is attempting to stabilise around key support levels.

However, Patel underscored that momentum indicators are gradually turning negative, suggesting that bullish strength remains limited at present.

View full Image View full Image Dr Reddy’s Labs technical chart ( Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers )

"Fresh buying interest is likely to emerge only if the stock manages to close decisively above the ₹1,305 mark on a daily basis. A breakout above this resistance could trigger further upside momentum towards the ₹1,350 level in the coming sessions. On the downside, ₹1,230 remains an important support zone for the stock," said Patel.

"If this support is breached convincingly, it may invite additional selling pressure, which could drag the stock lower towards the ₹1,200 mark in the near term," said Patel.

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