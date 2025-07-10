Dr Reddy's Laboratories among four key stocks to trade Ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, LMW Ltd., Wheels India Limited, and Diffusion Engineers Limited remain among four key stocks that will trade Ex-dividend today

July 10, 2025, was decided as the record date for identifying the list of qualified shareholders to receive the dividends that these companies had announced.

In order for their names to appear on the list of eligible shareholders to receive the dividends, investors who wanted to receive dividends from these firms had to buy shares using the T+1 settlement method at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited—The company had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 8/- per equity share of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year 2024-25

LMW Limited— The company had recommended a dividend of Rs. 30 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 each for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The same, however, is subject to shareholder approval at the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

Wheels India Limited—The Board of Wheel India had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 7.03 (70.3%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, provided that the members of the company approve it at the subsequent AGM. If members approve the dividend, it will be paid by August 15, 2025, at the latest, as per the company. July 10, 2025, is the record date for the final dividend payment.

Diffusion Engineers Limited—The Board of Diffusion Engineers had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.50 (one rupee fifty paisa only) on the equity shares of the company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The same translates into a dividend of 15.00% per equity share and is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The dividend, if approved by the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM, as per the company